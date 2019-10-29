Bryson graduates from tourism academy

The Ohio Travel Association has announced that Destiny Bryson, executive director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, graduated from the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy during the Ohio Conference on Travel. The conference was held Oct. 16-18 at the Cincinnati Marriott North.

The Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy is a six-month program designed to develop Ohio travel industry leaders. Programming explores travel and tourism’s role and contributions to outdoor recreation and conservation, transportation, economic development, heritage and historic preservation, and arts and culture. Sessions also focus on advocacy and media. Including this year’s class of 25 members, there are now 211 Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy alumni.

“Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy graduates are well-versed on travel’s undeniable contributions to communities and the state of Ohio,” said Ohio Travel Association Executive Director Melinda Huntley. “Through meetings with state leaders, individual study and group projects, these professionals are ready to lead and innovate.”

Bryson joined approximately 300 other travel industry leaders to discuss travel trends and opportunities, as well as to hear from national experts during the three-day conference in West Chester. Keynotes at the conference included Tami Evans with tamievans.com, who advised on how to improve communications and positivity in the workplace; Marla Tambellini with Explore Asheville, N.C., who presented how to lead a successful brand through authenticity and strategic storytelling; and Jake Myers with Gatehouse Media, who detailed the importance of leveraging digital assets to outperform the competition. The conference agenda also included sessions on marketing data, group travel experiences, strategic planning, leadership, the sharing economy, authentic communication, and more.

“The best part of working in the travel and tourism industry is the people. In our class we had representatives from all across the state and from all different sectors of the industry. I experienced just how powerful the energy and excitement of others can be. So, I would invite anyone that wants to be part of our local effort to showcase Highland County as a destination to reach out to me. We are looking for volunteers for some fun upcoming projects including working the boat show in Cincinnati this January, to simply going out and taking pictures of the fall landscape, to sharing your local dining experience, or greeting visitors at the welcome center. Join me to tell our story,” said Bryson.

The Ohio Travel Association is a non-profit association representing attractions, destination marketing organizations, hotels, museums, suppliers, restaurants, campgrounds and other businesses who make up Ohio’s $46 billion travel industry. For more information about the Ohio Travel Association, visit OhioTravel.org.

Submitted by the Ohio Travel Association.

