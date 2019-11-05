Highland County Senior Citizen of the Year

The 2019 Highland County Senior Citizens Center Senior of the Year, Jackie Noble, is pictured with previous seniors of the year. Pictured, from left, are Jeannette Knauff, Sue Thornhill, Sara Burnett, Noble and Gerri Pierson. Senior of the year is voted on by the members and was announced at the annual Healthy Halloween: Senior Health and Information Expo. More than 150 seniors attended the free event with 28 local businesses providing information and giveaways. Noble has been a member of the center for four years and has made a positive impact. She volunteers to help with fundraisers, helps clean the center, assists in the kitchen and anything the center need help with, she is there. She cares about others. “She is a good friend to all and we’re blessed to have her part of our membership,” Senior Center Executive Director Mechell Frost said.

