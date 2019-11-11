Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobby G. Brown, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Anthony E. Docter, 53, of Sabina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tonya Dillon, 42, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Nancy Roosa, 65, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Griffin Irvin, 19, of Leesburg, was cited for speed.

George Werner, 19, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

INCIDENT

At approximately 10:08 a.m., the police department investigated a complaint in the 500 block of U.S. Route 62 south. After further investigation, Megan Stiffler, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children and domestic violence and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.