Mowrystown planning holiday events

The Village of Mowrystown will open the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 29 followed by the annual parade and holiday craft bazaar on Dec. 7.

The Mowrystown Lions Club is inviting everyone to meet at a community Christmas tree (across from the post office) at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 for the tree lighting. Those planning to attend are asked to bring unbreakable ornaments to hang on the tree. Hot chocolate and hot dogs will be served.

What’s billed as the Mowrystown Old Tyme Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Lineup will be at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St., at 1 p.m., judging is at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will commence at 2 p.m. It will end at Whiteoak High School. The theme is Olde Tyme Christmas. Prizes are $50 and a plaque for first place in the most original and best festive entries. A plaque will be awarded to the second and third place winners in both classes.

“The Mowrystown Lions Club is sponsoring this parade and they would like to make it to be the best parade ever held in Mowrystowm,” a news release from the Lions Club said. “Everyone, including all organizations and businesses, are encouraged to come and participate. Decorate your car, truck, golf cart, four-wheeler or tractor. Bring your horse, goat, dog, etc. And, don’t forget about entering a float. Be creative with your entry — remember you could win $50.”

Check out the Mowrystown Lions Club’s Facebook page for more information.

The Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar is also planned for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Whiteoak High School.

Santa will make a stop at the bazaar following the parade, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Lunch will be available for purchase and several crafters and vendors will be on hand.

The craft fair and bazaar are sponsored by the Whiteoak Valley Grange, Mowrystown.

For more information, check the Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook page or call 937-442-4704.

