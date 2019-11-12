Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Nov. 4-10, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 318 911 calls, answered 107 requests for service, dispatched 144 fire and EMS runs, took 26 offense reports and investigated eight traffic crashes.

At 12:17 a.m. on Nov. 7 the sheriff’s office received a residential burglar alarm from the 11000 block of Gist Settlement Road. Deputies dispatched to the scene located an open door. The premise was checked and everything was found just as the homeowner had left it.

On Nov. 7th at 1:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 13000 block of U.S. Route 62. A deputy and an officer from the Leesburg Police Department responded to the scene to investigate. A female at the residence had been assaulted by a male family member. William L. Hupp, 36, of Leesburg, was arrested on one count of domestic violence.

A citizen on Griffith Road called the sheriff’s office at 2:29 a.m. on Nov. 8 to report an assault and theft. Deputies responded to the residence where an offense report was taken and evidence collected. Preliminary investigation led to the identification of two male suspects and the recovery of stolen property. The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are likely to follow at a later date.