Rollover crash sends driver to hospital

A one-car rollover crash Tuesday afternoon sent the driver to Adena Greenfield Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries. According to Trooper Todd Stevens of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling northeast on SR 138 between Herdman and Rittenhouse roads when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, impacted the ditch, and came to rest on its side. Stevens said the driver’s identity and whether seat belts were in use were unknown until he could conduct a post-crash interview at the hospital, but he did note that the highway was dry at the time of the accident. The driver was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center by emergency personnel from Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District, Stevens said, and the investigation into the crash was ongoing.

A one-car rollover crash Tuesday afternoon sent the driver to Adena Greenfield Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries. According to Trooper Todd Stevens of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling northeast on SR 138 between Herdman and Rittenhouse roads when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, impacted the ditch, and came to rest on its side. Stevens said the driver’s identity and whether seat belts were in use were unknown until he could conduct a post-crash interview at the hospital, but he did note that the highway was dry at the time of the accident. The driver was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center by emergency personnel from Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District, Stevens said, and the investigation into the crash was ongoing.