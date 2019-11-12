Early snowfall sets records

Snowfall records were broken at three Ohio international airports as a cold front pushed into the area Monday night. According to Brian Coniglio of the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, the moisture it was packing combined with dropping temperatures gave Hillsboro and Highland County an early-season taste of winter.

“We started seeing snow Monday evening and it lasted into the overnight hours,” he said. “So we’ve seen some snow accumulations across the area Tuesday morning.”

Though the totals weren’t much over a couple of inches, he said, it was enough to set new records for snowfall at Cincinnati/Northern Ky. International, Dayton International and John Glenn Columbus International airports.

Both Dayton International and Cincinnati/Northern Ky. airport records were broken Monday, he said, with snowfall totals exceeding by at least an inch the amounts that were set in 1894 in both areas.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport set a new record as well, he said, recording 2.1 inches of snow Monday, breaking the previous mark of one-half inch set in 1983.

Although Veterans Day is early for the first appearance of snow, Coniglio said it was unusual but not unheard of.

“We have had instances of accumulating snow early in the year,” he said, “and though it doesn’t happen very often, all it takes is a cold front to move in and mix with the right amount of moisture and snow happens.”

He said another potential record is set to be shattered Wednesday morning as the cold front causes temperatures to plummet, possibly going below the record low of 14 degrees that was set in 1976.

“We might be a degree or two below the record,” he said. “Skies are forecast to be clear in the overnight and with no clouds to hold any heat in, we’ll probably see below-record lows in most locations.”

In looking into the extended forecast through early next week, he said it’ll be mild for the weekend and into the early part of next week, with temperatures rebounding into the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday and possibly into the low 50s by Monday.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

It was a winter wonderland Tuesday morning on North Shore Drive as the area was covered by an early season blanket of snow. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_North-Shore-Drive-12-Nov-19.jpg It was a winter wonderland Tuesday morning on North Shore Drive as the area was covered by an early season blanket of snow. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette The official National Weather Service measurement showed a new record of 2.3 inches of snow Tuesday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Ky. International Airport. This unofficial reading of more than two inches was taken in the Rocky Fork Lake area. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Ruler-B.jpg The official National Weather Service measurement showed a new record of 2.3 inches of snow Tuesday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Ky. International Airport. This unofficial reading of more than two inches was taken in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Record low forecasted for Wednesday morning