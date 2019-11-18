No injuries in Mowrystown crash Monday

No one was injured but a Ford Fiesta suffered moderate damage following a collision between it and a Peterbilt tractor trailer rig Monday afternoon in Mowrystown. Witnesses on the scene told The Times-Gazette that the semi was westbound on SR 321 when after stopping at the intersection, the driver proceeded to make a left turn onto Mowrystown-Sardinia Road and collided with the car. A witness said the driver of the Fiesta unexpectedly pulled out into the path of the semi, which then impacted the car causing moderate damge to the driver’s side and front bumper of the vehicle. The identities of the drivers involved and whether any citations were issued were unknown as the investigation was ongoing.

