Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

During the week of Oct 14-20, the police department received 72 calls for service, completed three offense/incident reports, received zero calls for an accident, completed 11 security checks and made 23 arrests.

Oct. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashton Morris, 26, Greenfield, was issued a citation for fictitious tags, driving under suspension, stop sign and expired tags.

Oct. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darian Johnson, 24, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for no license plate light and no driver’s license.

Oct. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derek Nelson, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Oct. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Elliott, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Miko Tuner, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Danny Ralph, 36, Hillsboro, was issused a citation for driving under suspension and a traffic control device.

William Adams, 70, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

Oct.19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Cox, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Kiniks Landrum, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Kelly Browning, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Oct. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rem Skeens, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, theft, violation of a protection order, aggravated menacing and failure to comply with court orders.

During the week of Oct. 21-27, the police department received 83 calls for service, completed five offense/incident reports, received three calls for an accident, completed three security checks and made 24 arrests.

Oct. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justin Litteral, 31, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Oct. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dakota Farmer, Greenfield, was issued a citation for motor vehicle in inoperative condition.

Oct. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darius Ames, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and ciolation of court orders.

Justin Lewis, 34, Chillicothe, was arrested for OVI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Oct. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cassie Richardson, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of the Fayette County Ssheriff’s Office.

Paul Leonard, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of drugs.

Francis Jordan, 42, Fayetteville, was arrested for possession of drugs.

David Brown, 57, South Salem, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Melleby, 33, Martinsville, was arrested for failure to appear.

Evelyn Stapleton, 70, Greenfield, was issued a citation for blocking a driveway.

Theodore Knisley, 62, Greenfield was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Oct. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn McCorkle, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control and a traffic control device.

Oct. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Barnhart, 47, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Brandon Dove, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jessica Hatch, 28, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Justin Mason, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.