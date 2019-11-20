Free vision clinic Dec. 3 at health department

The Highland County Health Department will be hosting a free vision clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Emergency Response Coordinator Brittane Dance told The Times-Gazette a Cincinnati eye doctor visits the health department four times a year to provide free vision clinics for Highland County residents ages 3 to 21. Dance said the Dec. 3 clinic will be the final clinic of the year. Appointments begin at 8:30 a.m. Dance said the eye doctor will stay for as long as it takes him to see all the kids.

Dance, who recently took one of her own children for a checkup at the eye doctor’s said, from a parent’s standpoint, “You just want to make sure she can see well in school and make sure her eyes aren’t bothering her or giving her headaches. And the vision clinic’s free, which makes it better.”

To schedule an appointment, call the Highland County Health Department at 937-393-1941.

