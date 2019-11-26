Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Nov. 11-17, the police department received 84 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received three calls for an accident, completed three security checks and made 40 arrests.

Nov. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gary Watson, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Barbie Marsh, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting and persistent disorderly conduct.

Nov. 12

Donald Robbins, 25, Hillsboro, was arrested for contempt of court.

Jonah Hatfield, 37, Leesburg, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Nov. 13

Rem Skeens, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Taylor, 31, Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with the signal of a peace officer, stop sign, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle without an operator’s license, assault on a peace officer, and additional warrants out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 14

Bethany Nichols, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Gary Watson, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Nov. 15

Ronald Howland Jr., 46, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction and on a capias warrant our of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Calhoun, 20, Washington C.H., was arrested for obstruction and a failure to appear warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department.

Brandon Pettiford, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction and failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s’s Office.

Nov. 16

Chance Merriman, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence, unlawful restraint and abduction.

Walker Riffle, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension and failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Smith, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and contempt of court from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Timothy Seitz, 52, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a turn signal.

Nov. 17

James Nichols, 53, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Elizabeth Weinrich, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Richard Scowden, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

STATISTICS

During the week of Nov. 18-24, the police department received 60 calls for service, completed seven offense/incident reports, received six calls for an accident, completed three security checks and made 17 arrests.

Nov. 18

Matthew Jackson, 31, Xenia, was arrested for possession.

Nov. 19

Shawn Welch, 41, Lucasville, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Nov. 20

Dixie Lutz, 20, Frankfort, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Nov. 21

Emilee Pitzer, 24, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Nov. 22

Desiree Childs, 24, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nov. 23

Michael Lotspeich, 38, Frankfort, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kim Bennett, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Nov. 24

Cheyanne Daughtery, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property and failure to appear from the Chillicothe Police Department.

Devin Campbell, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A 15-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for being a delinquent child.

August Schelke was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.