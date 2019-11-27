Author coming to Highland House

Saundra Crum Akers will be signing and selling her books at the Highland House Museum from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Akers lives in Columbus but has local ties to the community as she attended school in Peebles and Sinking Spring when she was a child. She has several relatives in the area.

Akers has written numerous books and except for one, all are set in small towns in southern Ohio including Peebles, Waverly, Bainbridge, Washington C.H., Circleville, Ripley and Greenfield.

“Tempest Rider” is a fast paced ride up and down the hills of southern Ohio. It is centered around Slate Morgan, who is seeking a divorce from an abusive wife and finds a job in Peebles. This book is about small town gossip, violent spouses, victims of child abuse and a missing child.

“Bite of the Serpent” is a sequel to Tempest Rider and is set in the Sinking Spring area where Slate Morgan relocates on a farm where a commune of people with interesting beliefs are living. The story takes the reader to Serpent Mound where a murder takes place. There are lots of suspects in this diverse community of farmers, Amish and people with questionable pasts.

Vicki Knauff, director at the Highland House, said, “Saundra’s book engages the reader from the first page to the last. A story is more interesting when there is a frame of reference of places and cultures. I highly recommend Saundra’s books as a great gift to anyone who likes suspense and who has lived in or visited the area.”

Submitted by Vicki Knauff, director, Highland House Museum, Highland County Historical Society.

