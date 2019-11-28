Hillsboro resident Dispatcher of Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher and Hillsboro resident Kayla Hilderbrand has been selected as the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year at the Wilmington Dispatch Center.

The selection of Hilderbrand, 31, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center. Post management, troopers, and dispatchers/communications technicians chose Hilderbrand based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Hilderbrand joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Wilmington Dispatch Center ever since. Originally from Sinking Spring and a graduate of Peebles High School, Hilderbrand also attended college at the University of Cincinnati where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2011.

Hilderbrand and her husband, Chip, live in Hillsboro with their daughter, Zoie.

Submitted by Lt. Stan A. Jordan, Wilmington Post Commander.