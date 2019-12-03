County approves senior dog warden at Tuesday meeting

In a rare Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Highland County Board of Commissioners acted upon a light agenda that formally named Lanny Brown II as the permanent senior dog warden for the Highland County Dog Pound, and approved several resolutions and contracts.

The change from the usual Wednesday morning conference was necessitated by Duncan’s and Britton’s attendance of a three-day seminar of the County Commissioners’ and Engineers Associations of Ohio (CCAO/CEAO) annual winter conference and trade show to be held Wednesday through Friday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Columbus.

Britton said the process of finalizing the budget for county operations for the new year was continuing, and that “we’re getting close, but there are still a few things that need tweaking.”

Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley advised commissioners last week that they would have a budget for 2020 of $10.6 million.

Duncan used his position as president of the board to authorize a change order with the Highland County engineer regarding pavement repairs on a road near Sinking Spring in a contract with the Miller-Mason Paving Co.

He said he also met with a contractor regarding repairs to a deteriorating sidewalk adjacent to the County Administration Building, which was allowing moisture to migrate into the basement walls.

In other matters Tuesday, five line item budget transfers were approved, in addition to 11 contracts that dealt with inmate housing agreements between Highland County and Fayette County, the city of Hillsboro, and the villages of Georgetown, Greenfield, Leesburg, Lynchburg, Mariemont, Oak Hill, Peebles, Seaman and West Union.

The commissioners also expressed their condolences to the family of Chad Hodson, the son of Highland County Clerk of Courts Dwight “Ike” Hodson, who passed away Thanksgiving Day at the age of 39.

Budget progress being made