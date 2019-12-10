McIntosh, Chandler top Leesburg Luminaria royalty

Pictured is the sixth grade Leesburg Luminaria court crowned Sunday night, Dec 8. The royalty are the authors of essays of “What Luminaria Sunday Means To Me.” Written by Fairfield sixth-graders and anonymously judged by senior English classes, the compositions reflect the Lions Club mission of spreading light by sending eye glasses throughout the world. They also share the students’ memories of Leesburg’s annual Luminaria – riding in tractor-driven wagons to see the luminaries throughout the village, visiting Santa, and worshipping at the community service at which each winner reads his/her essay. Pictured, from left, are Chase Winegar, Lions Club District second vice governor; Princess Abby Riley; Prince Quentin Scarberry; Queen Mya McIntosh; King Carson Chandler; and Leesburg Lions Club President Jay Newland.

