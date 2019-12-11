Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Krystal Boatman, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash in the 200 block of West Pleasant Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle owned by Kathleen Hilterbran, of Hillsboro, was parked in the 200 block of West Pleasant Street. It was struck by an unknown vehicle which then left the scene. Minor damage was reported.

Dec. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Harry Guisinger II, 48, of Peebles, was cited for driving under suspension and insufficient headlights.

Jacob Fleming, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI and expired tags.