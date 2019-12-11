Second Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Ben, a coonhound who Mary Jane Espelage, the founder of A 2nd Chance, estimates to be 3 to 5 years old. Ben has the coonhound bark. He’s a friendly dog who has lots of energy and loves attention. He always greets you when you arrive at his kennel. Ben has been at A 2nd Chance for more than a year, and he would love a good home. Ben is up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He weighs about 76 lbs. Those who would like to meet Ben should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

