Local NSDAR chapter concludes year at Highland House

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution completed 2019 at its Dec. 7 meeting at the Highland House Museum.

The chapter honored its Good Citizen Essay Contest winners as well as Andrew Couch, who gave his Halloween candy to the many veterans at the Veterans’ Appreciation Night. New members Donna Fite and her daughter, Betty Jo Ratliff, who was unable to attend, were welcomed.

Hostesses Betty Bishop, Elissa Zornes and Helen Roe provided lunch with others contributing desserts, etc.

Twenty-year members Judy Hornsby and Andrea Schneider were unable to attend to accept their certificates.

Sara Hixon gave an interesting program on the Oils of the Bible.

The chapter finished with its business meeting and the completion of the application for Scarlett Thomas. They collected volunteer hours and activities to be reported to the national society for the year end reports.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.