New cell tower in Dodsonville area

Some Highland County AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers should see a boost in their wireless connectivity since AT&T recently erected a new cell tower in Dodsonville.

“There’s no question that our business community will quickly benefit from this investment by AT&T,” said Destiny Bryson, executive director of Highland County Chamber of Commerce. “Burgeoning entrepreneurs and well-established companies alike rely on fast mobile connections, so we’re grateful to see this improvement to our local network.”

AT&T said in a news release that the new tower will serve customers in Dodsonville along U.S. Route 50 and SR 134.

The company said the new cell tower will enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service, and will help its customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE mobile broadband service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” Adam Grzybicki, president, AT&T Great Lakes States, said in the news release. “We consistently work to provide better coverage for Highland County and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

The news release said AT&T knows how important it is for its customers to stay connected.

“That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Ohio residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play,” the news release said.

These upgrades will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet — public safety’s dedicated communications platform. FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to help those users stay safe and save lives, according to the news release.

FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, the news release said.

”It’s designed to help first responders in Ohio and across the country connect to the critical information they need — when they need it — so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer,” the news release said. “We’re committed to investing in our networks in Ohio. From 2016 to 2018, AT&T invested more than $1.5 billion in our Ohio wireless and wired networks. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.”

Information for this story was provided by AT&T through the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

This is a picture of the new cell tower AT&T has installed in the Dodsonville area.

Should benefit AT&T subscribers and FirstNet customers