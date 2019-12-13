Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon I want to share this recipe. It is one I have to share because it is so good you will not want to lose it. It is called banana lasagna. I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Plus, it’s not like your regular banana pudding. It will keep until the next day without getting yucky.

LOL. I like the word yucky. It means not so good.

The cream cheese keeps it firm so it doesn’t get runny the next day, but it is still the best to eat as much as you can the first day, and we did.

I hope you like this as much as we did. I will definitely make this again. Let me know what you think.

Please send me some of your favorite recipes you make during Christmas. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Ingredients

For the crust

1 1/2 cups finely crushed Nilla wafers

2 tbsp. melted butter

Pinch Kosher salt

For the cheesecake

2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 cups heavy cream

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 (3.4-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

1 3/4 cups whole milk

5 large ripe bananas, sliced

48 Nilla wafers, plus more, crushed, for garnish

Directions

1. Make crust — In a medium bowl, stir together Nilla wafers, butter and salt. Press into the bottom of a small rectangular baking dish. Set aside.

2. Make cheesecake filling — In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Beat in heavy cream and vanilla and stir until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Let pudding stand for five minutes until thickened. Fold pudding into cheesecake mixture.

4. Pour half of the filling into graham cracker crust. Add a layer of sliced bananas and Nilla wafers, the pour remaining half of filling over top. Add another layer of sliced bananas and Nilla wafers. Refrigerate until and set, and least two hours and up to overnight, covered.

5. Top lasagna

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Kitchen-tease-2.jpg Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Sharon’s banana lasagna. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Sharon-pic.jpg This is a picture of Sharon’s banana lasagna. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette