This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Hercules, a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. A big guy with a big heart, Hercules weighs about 80 pounds, but he’s a very gentle giant. Hercules is ready for adoption and looking for a home for the holidays. To meet Hercules or any of the other good dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

