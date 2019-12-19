Highland House Museum has special weekend hours

The last chance to visit the Highland House Museum this year, and possibly pick up a unique gift, will be three days this weekend and Christmas Eve.

Located at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, the Highland County Historical Society facility will be open from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Except for special occasions, the museum will then be closed until the first weekend in May.

All three days this weekend, Carolyn Kellis is organizing a bake sale of homemade pies, cakes, cookies, candies and rolls.

A November bake sale was quite successful, museum director Vicki Knauff said, and the museum’s gift shop will have its usual supply of gifts like historical books, jewelry, pottery, crocheted items and more, all made by local artisans.

Proceeds from the weekend sale will help support historical society programs and events.

Saundra Crum Akers, a local author, will return on Friday only, from 1-4 p.m., to sell and sign her books that are focused on several places in Highland County as well as West Union, Peebles, Bainbridge and Washington C.H.

“They are mystery suspense books that are suitable for the avid reader who likes to solve the mystery of the culprit and their crime,” Knauff said.

The historical society calls the gift shop the Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop.

Knauff said Terry Elmore, a local wood craftsman, has just added letter openers, crosses and a few small items made from deer antlers.

“Sales have been steady and we appreciate all those who have supported the shop,” said Liz Odland, the shop coordinator.

While the museum is closed, Knauff said the historical society will do some maintenance on the museum including interior painting.

She said that if school groups or out of town visitors would like to tour the Highland House, they can call 937-393-3392 and arrange a scheduled time.

The Highland House Museum at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro is decorated for the holiday season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Highland-House-Xmas-pic.jpg The Highland House Museum at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro is decorated for the holiday season. Times-Gazette file photo

Will also be open Christmas Eve