New NFF chapter will serve local schools

The National Football Foundation (NFF) Chapter Network has announced the creation of a new Ohio Chapter that will serve the school districts Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties, and surrounding districts, that offer football.

An organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at the Wilmington Elks Lodge, 2541 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

The chapter is open to anyone with an interest in football at any level and those who supports high school and collegiate football, according to a news release from Greg Oliver, a Wilmington resident who has been the president of the NFF National Capital Region Chapter in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. for the past 14 years.

One of the main functions of each chapter is to promote and host annual scholar athlete award programs. The chapter will assist in providing academic stipends (scholarships) to deserving and highly qualified scholars in local high schools. This chapter will recognize football players from Hillsboro, McClain, Wilmington, East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Blanchester, Washington C.H. and Miami Trace — and other area schools who wish to participate, according to the news release.

The National Football Foundation Chapter Network, spread across 120 outposts in 47 states, serves as the pulse of a nationwide effort to encourage leadership, sportsmanship and academic excellence among America’s young football players. The first chapters began operation in 1959, and today more than 12,000 members carry on the legacy of the early pioneers, which is to build leaders through football. Collectively, they host more than 300 events each year, reaching more than 500,000 football players at 5,000 high schools, the news release said.

Oliver will serve as the president of the newly created chapter, the news release said, and he invites coaches, administrators, football parents, and any fan of the game of football to attend the organizational meeting to learn about the National Football Foundation.

For more information call Oliver at 571-315-5452 or email at goliver@columbus.rr.com.

Information for this story was provided by Greg Oliver, Pearson Education specialist.

