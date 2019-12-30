Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Dec. 16-22, the police department received 64 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, completed 18 security checks and made 14 arrests.

Dec. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

George Mootispaw, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.

Timothy Mullins, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Bradley Wright, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Reno Farmer, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Dec. 18

ARRESTS/CITAATIONS

Arthur Tressler, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for child neglect.

Dec. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roger Fillmore, 39, Bainbridge, was arrested for driving under suspension, failure to display, possession of drug paraphernalia and a stop sign violation.

Dec. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carson Dixson, 19, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders and contempt of court.

Dec. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darrick Ward, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence and assault.

Roderick Croy Jr., 33, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.