This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Dora, a 25- to 30-pound terrier-mix. Dora is a very quiet and timid, but she has made remarkable strides in recovering from an unhappy rescue situation. She is still uncertain about many things right now, but she deeply appreciates fresh air and a clean bed. She shared her previous home with eight smaller dogs. Dora just wants someone to share a better, loving life with her. She would like friends and family who would pet her and care for her with loving hands. To see Dora or meet any of the good dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

