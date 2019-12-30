16th annual Sweetheart Charity Ball

Linda Allen says she can think of nothing sweeter for that special person for Valentine’s than a ticket to the 16th annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball that will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington.

The dinner/dance is a fundraiser for Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), and the annual KAMP Dovetail camping event the organization holds each year for children with special needs.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend your money if you’re going to get your sweetheart something,” Allen, SATH’s executive director, said. “The affair is a very elegant evening with dinner, dancing, hors d’ouvres and desserts. And you’ll also be helping a charity and supporting SATH and all of our special needs kids.”

The organization provides activities, programs and services for special needs children who live in Highland, Adams, Brown, Fayette and Clinton counties.

The evening begins with appetizers at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and dancing is from 8-11 p.m. The cost is $125 per couple and the attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal.

The featured band is Different Hats Music from Cincinnati.

The $125 per couple includes appetizers, dinner, dancing, a photo for each couple and door prizes. Child care will be available.

“So if you’re looking for a gift for that person who is hard to buy for or you want to treat your sweetheart to a special evening and help support SATH, give them a ticket to the charity ball,” Allen said.

For those unable to attend but still wanting to support SATH, Allen said table sponsors are needed for the event.

The charity ball got its start, Allen said, when she was looking for another fundraiser for SATH and KAMP Dovetail, a five-day, four-night summer camp held the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park for children in SATH’s coverage area with special needs.

“We were thinking that some special needs kids never get a chance to attend a prom and this was a chance for us to have a ball for some of them,” she said. “It’s primarily for other couples, but a few special needs kids will dress up, maybe get a date, and have a chance to do something they might not otherwise get to experience.”

For tickets or more information, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144. Tickets can also be purchased on the SATH website at www.kampdovetail.com.

Dinner, dance support Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped