Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tristan Nicely, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead and a temporary permit violation.
Jay Quarles Jr., 34, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.
Norman Jenkins, 24, of Bainbridge, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Janet Shaw, 58, of Blanchester, was cited for speed.
OFFENSE/INCIDENT
A report was received of three cats that had been abandoned at a business on Harry Sauner Road. This incident remains under investigation.