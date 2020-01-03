Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tristan Nicely, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead and a temporary permit violation.

Jay Quarles Jr., 34, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Norman Jenkins, 24, of Bainbridge, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Janet Shaw, 58, of Blanchester, was cited for speed.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

A report was received of three cats that had been abandoned at a business on Harry Sauner Road. This incident remains under investigation.