Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shelly Corrigan, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI.

Wanda May, 69, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Brandon Retherford, 34, of Piketon, was arrested for failure to appear.

Ashley Penwell, 36, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash on North West Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Brooklyn Ison, of Hillsboro, was stopped to turn left when a vehicle operated by Tristen Nicely, of Hillsboro, was unable to stop in time and struck the Ison vehicle causing minor damage to the Ison vehicle and disabling damage to the Nicely vehicle. One injury was reported and the subject was transported by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

A report was received of a crash in the 100 block of East Main Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Wanda May, of Hillsboro, was exiting a business and pulled into the path of a vehicle operated by Courtney Shaffer, of Lynchburg. The May vehicle struck the Shaffer vehicle causing functional damage to the Shaffer vehicle and disabling damage to the May vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dakota McComas, 21, of Wilmington was cited for possession of marijuana.

Brian Gillman, 42, of Wilmington, was arrested for theft.

John Tulodieski, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear and possessing drug abuse instruments.

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a fire in a dumpster at the rear of a business in the 1200 block of North High Street. Upon officers’ arrival, a small fire was discovered. The scene was released to the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

A report was received of subjects fighting in the 400 block of South East Street. Upon officers’ arrival it was discovered that a female subject had struck a male subject and then left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash on East Walnut Street. After officers’ investigation it was determined that a vehicle operated by Bonnie Hall of Hillsboro was eastbound on East Walnut Street when she struck the side mirror of a parked vehicle owned by Charles Warner II, of Martinsville. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.