Leesburg woman arrested on drug charges

A Leesburg woman is facing several drug charges following an incident in Washington C.H. when police allegedly found methamphetamine and heroin.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, a Washington C.H. Police Department officer initiated the traffic stop on East Market at Lewis Street after he reportedly saw a vehicle make a right hand turn from Lewis onto East Market when the traffic light was red. According to reports, the officer advised the driver, identified as Jason Massiatte, 40, of Columbus, why the traffic stop was made.

While speaking with Massiatte and the passenger, identified as Shanda M. Jones, 44, of Leesburg, the officer reportedly observed several orange needle caps on the floorboard of the passenger’s seat. A closer look allegedly revealed a hypodermic needle near Jones’s foot.

The officer ordered the two to get out of the vehicle so he could conduct a probable cause search. During the search, he found several hypodermic needles on the floorboard and a plastic baggie containing suspected heroin on the passenger’s seat, according to a report.

Further search of the vehicle found a digital scale, a large baggie containing suspected meth, and a small baggie of an unknown suspected drug inside Massiatte’s wallet, according to reports.

Massiatte and Jones denied ownership of the drugs or paraphernalia, police said. Both were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Massiatte and Jones have been charged with third-degree felony trafficking drugs, fourth-degree felony trafficking drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. Massiatte has bonded out of the jail, and Jones is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Jones https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_34812087.jpg Jones Massiatte https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_SecondBookingPhoto.jpg Massiatte

Arrests made by Washington C.H. police