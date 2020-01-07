Grand jury indicts 21 in year’s first session

A Highland County grand jury returned 21 indictments Tuesday in its first meeting of the new year, with a Sardinia man facing a child pornography charge and three others receiving indictments for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Greenfield jail and the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro.

Samuel D. Howlett, 32, Sardinia, was indicted on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in connection with allegedly taking graphic sexual photographs of a minor between June 1, 2019 and Sept. 1, 2019, a second-degree felony.

Joshua R. Mullins, 32; Jeremy S. Taylor, 45; and Patrick N. Jones, 26, all of Greenfield, were indicted on separate counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony.

Mullins, in addition to being accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Highland County Justice Center, was also indicted for heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Taylor and Jones are both accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Greenfield jail, with Taylor also facing indictment on heroin possession, a third-degree felony, and Jones being indicted on possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Olivia D. Hayslip, 36, Highland — Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Christopher L. Purdin, 31, Hillsboro — Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Clarence F. Tucker, 46, New Vienna — Two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony and the other a first-degree misdemeanor; theft from persons in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Rem M. Skeens, 19, Greenfield — Escape, a third-degree felony.

Tonya M. Woods, 35, Chillicothe — Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Devin T. Campbell, 26, Greenfield — Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michaela Johnson, 19, Greenfield — Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Chad M. Bates, 33, Greenfield — Tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Scott A. Clay, 50, Greenfield — Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Marianela Guerrero, 28, Greenfield — Domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Brandy E. Watson, age and address not listed — Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Kanita D. Withrow, 33, Charleston, W. Va. — Aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Kevin M. Oxley, 22, Columbus — Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Rick J. Nichols, 36, Peebles — Failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Jonah L. Hatfield, 37, Leesburg — Failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Robert B.S. Love, 40, Jeffersonville — Failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Ronald Howland, Jr., 46, Greenfield — Failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

