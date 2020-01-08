Commissioners reorganize

Highland County commissions Jeff Duncan, Gary Abernathy and Terry Britton met for the first time in the new year Wednesday, holding an organizational meeting to formulate policy and procedure guidelines.

Duncan said it was mandatory under the Ohio Revised Code that a reorganizational meeting be held prior to the second Monday of January, with the first order of business being the appointment of both a board chair and vice chair of the board of commissioners.

Duncan accepted reappointment as chairman, with Britton reappointed as vice chairman.

A total of seven resolutions were approved, ranging from the annual rehire of county employees, to establishing each Wednesday at 9 a.m. as the commissioners’ approved meeting time through approval of defined procedures guiding public comment.

Abernathy emphasized that the public is always welcome and encouraged to attend the Wednesday morning meetings, and that comments would be entertained regarding topics and business items that were to be discussed that day.

The adopted resolution specified that a five-minute session would be allotted for those who wish to speak to the commissioners on other topics, provided that the day before, arrangements had been made with board clerks Mary Remsing or Nicole Oberrecht to have them placed on the agenda.

“This is for the benefit of both the public and for us,” he said. “That way everyone can see the agenda and know who is going to be here, without it being a surprise at the last minute.”

He acknowledged that at times “unpredictable circumstances” can arise, but most of the time arrangements can be made to give a proper hearing to whatever may be of concern to a citizen.

The final point of the resolution stated that all other comments or discussions regarding county business that weren’t relevant to the current meeting would be welcomed by the commissioners individually after the meeting was adjourned.

“Anyone who wants to talk to any individual commissioner can do so anytime during the week,” Abernathy said. “It helps to call and make an appointment, but generally there’s one of us in the office and people are welcome to stop in any time.”

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. in the second floor commissioner’s offices in the Highland County Administration Building.

Formulating policy and procedure was the order of business for the first 2020 meeting of the Highland County commissioners. Shown, from left, are Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton.

Duncan remains chairman, meetings still on Wednesday