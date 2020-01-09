Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 7-8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Autumn Curlonis, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs and theft.

William Willey, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

James Beamer, 19, of Hamilton, was arrested for criminal damaging.

Christopher Purdin, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs schedule 1 or 2 substance.

Matthew Hundell, 38, of Blanchester, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Laura Smith, 32, of Lynchburg, was cited for speed.

Philip McElwee, 69, of Hillsboro, was cited for a traffic control device.