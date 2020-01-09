Hillsboro’s new city team

New Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha and other members of the city’s new leadership team hosted an informal, yet mandatory, meeting for city employees Wednesday morning in the basement conference room of the Highland County Administration Building.

Harsha took the occasion to introduce the key players of his team, starting with incoming Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott; City Council President Tom Eichinger; Shawn Adkins, who Harsha said now has offices in the City Building and will continue in the position of public works superintendent; Chief of Police Eric Daniels, who will assume a dual-role as not only Hillsboro’s lead law enforcement officer but also will head up the city’s information technology efforts; and Alex Butler, the newly-elected city auditor.

“Alex and I had been talking for about the last two years, and one of our first conversations had to do with either of us running for mayor,” Harsha said. “We decided if one of us decided to run, we wanted to avoid another Zink/Harsha contest for this office.”

Charles “Sandy” Harsha was mayor Harsha’s father, and Richard Zink was Butler’s grandfather. Butler shared with those in attendance the political history of the two.

“Back in the ’90s, Justin’s dad and my grandfather ran against each other for mayor on a couple of different occasions,” Butler said. “So here we are a generation later and we really didn’t want to have that happen again, but Justin and I are thrilled to be working together with him as mayor and me as auditor.”

Harsha said he is excited about the next four years, and said he viewed the office as an opportunity to “make things happen.”

“We have a lot of things we’ve been talking about for the future,” he said. “We want everybody in the city to know what’s going on and I think once they start hearing our reports from council about what all is happening in the city, they’re going to be pleasantly surprised. It’s going to be exciting.”

A second informational meeting for city employees is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday in the County Administration Building Basement Conference Room.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

At Wednesday’s Hillsboro city employee meeting, Mayor Justin Harsha introduced some of the members of his administration. Shown, from left, are Tom Eichinger, city council president; Harsha; Hillsboro Chief of Police Eric Daniels; Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott; Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins; and Auditor Alex Butler. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Hillsboro-city-leadership-team.jpg At Wednesday’s Hillsboro city employee meeting, Mayor Justin Harsha introduced some of the members of his administration. Shown, from left, are Tom Eichinger, city council president; Harsha; Hillsboro Chief of Police Eric Daniels; Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott; Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins; and Auditor Alex Butler. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette New Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha fields comments during Wednesday’s meeting with city employees. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Harsha-fields-questions.jpg New Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha fields comments during Wednesday’s meeting with city employees. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Harsha: ‘They’re going to be pleasantly surprised.’