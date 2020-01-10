Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Guy Myers, 40, of Leesburg, was cited for driving under suspension.

Autumn Curlonis, 20, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business.

Kaysa Southard, 22, of Milford, was arrested for domestic violence.

Jesse Huff, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Donnie Jenkins, 43, of Buckeye Lake, was arrested on three failure to appear bench warrants.

Kathy Mootz, 57, of Lynchburg, was cited for speed.

Kelly Meredith, 23, of Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension