Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

April Swiger, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a felony warrant and for a probation violation.

Donnie Jenkins, 43, of Buckeye Lake, was arrested for corrupting another with drugs and domestic violence.

Vincent Shaw, 30, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed and possession of marijuana.

Laura Rogers, 43, of Leesburg, was cited for speed.

Carissa Scott, 26, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Pence, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jan. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Quinonez, 23, of Seaman, was cited for speed.

Thomas Barney Jr., 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Brandon Adams, 22, of Greenfield, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Sarah Zugg, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited for improper backing.

Arthur Winn Jr., 60, Dayton, was cited for driving in marked lanes.

William Wilson, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Jonathan Cumberland, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for three counts of domestic violence.

Anthony Miller, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jan. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cain Thomas, 23, of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Cody Butler, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two failure to appear bench warrants.

Courtney Dawson, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and no headlights.