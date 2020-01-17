SSCC announces honors lists for fall semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall 2019.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, and bachelor degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., Wilmington, and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online and hybrid courses, and a tuition rate that is one of the lowest in the state. To learn more, call 800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.

Adams County President’s List:

Manchester: Caymden Hughes, Samuel Crevier | Peebles: Alisan Behr, Dustin Williams, Hannah Davis, Harlee Wilkinson, Jacey Justice, Jase Beasley, Jaylan Hopkins, Kierra Stone, Nathan Bennington, Tatum Arey | Seaman: Bonnie Simpkins, Fulton Kennedy, Kaylee Ferguson, Marah Call, Mary Sonner, Rachel Bolen | Winchester: Alyson Rogers, Alyssa Mays, Austin McCormick, Brooklynn Tolle, DeLaney Harper, Ethan Crowder, Ethan Thompson, Evan Whalen, Joshua Burns, Juanita Frost, Larissa Clift, Lillian Barry, Owen Young, Wylie Shipley | West Union: Alexandra Osman, Jessie Crawford, Molly Fuller

Adams County Dean’s List:

Manchester: Kylie Abbott, Melanie Thatcher | Peebles: Alex Camp, Kyleigh Adkins, Michael Schmitz, Sarah Laxton, Shanna Cole, Shawna Beasley | Winchester: Alayna McIntosh, Cameron Young, Colby Bunn, Cole Wagner, Dalton Gardner, Seth Vogel, Trenton McCann, Wade Shelton | West Union: Abby Carroll, Amber Taylor, Isaac Young, Landen McDaniel, Lucy Kersey, Madison Gilbert, Zane Kingsolver

Brown County President’s List:

Bethel: Kayla Brown | Georgetown: Ashlee Minnix, Allison Newberry, Joshua McKinley, Wendy Macario | Hamersville: Ian Hunter, Malcolm Keith | Mt Orab: Elizabeth Booth, Jordan Long | Russellville: Allison Daniels | Sardinia: Hailey Hampton | Winchester: Jessica Frederick

Brown County Dean’s List:

Fayetteville: Alexandra Rumpke, Taryn Smucker, Zoe Vilvens | Georgetown: Isabella Motto, Layla Elliott | Hamersville: Andrew Keith, LeAnna Delaney | Lake Waynoka: Brandy Baker | Mount Orab: Brianna Bourne, Taylor Lewis, Rylee Jones | Russellville: Mathew Biggs | Sardinia: Brooke Towne, Trey Bogart | Winchester: Cheyenne Lovejoy, Christian Danner, Madilynn Murphy, Megan Arn | Williamsburg: Samantha Robbins

Clermont County President’s List:

Batavia: Kandida Wallace | Bethel: Felicia McMullen, Jessica Riley | Milford: Cailyn Kohus

Clermont County Dean’s List:

Amelia: Jaimie Mefford, Matthew Whisner | Batavia: Tiffany Durbin, Victoria Steinhaus | Bethel: Noah Sayles, Tasha Hall | Felicity: Jenna Brown | Williamsburg: Bela Fulmer, Jarret Lawson, Kelsey Steinhaus

Clinton County President’s List:

Blanchester: Jenna Monhollen | Clarksville: Cole Holzheimer | Lynchburg: Derek Clinton | New Vienna: Kevin Funk, Van Frye | Wilmington: Amanda Martin, Carson Range, Chloe Miller, Emily Mendell, Emma Lewis, Kaitlyn Warren, Matthew Smith, Paige Ross, Rachel Barker, Samuel Ahrmann

Clinton County Dean’s List:

Blanchester: Allison Puckett, Ashley Collins | Martinsville: Zachary Holmes | Midland: Cristy Irwin | Sabina: Jericka Boggs, Kenneth Carlson, Shelby de Roziere | Wilmington: Annie Beery, Cameron Quigley, Emilee Pham, Frank Heckel, Hannah Henson, Holly Maples, Joshua Cox, Kyler Reed, Troy Oates

Fairfield County President’s List:

Ripley: Jerome Blum

Fayette County President’s List:

Bloomingburg: Siara Eggleton, Hazen Jacobs | Washington Court House: Colby Blade, Jenna Sams, Kerri Black, Kevin Mundt, Kylie Pettit, Macie Riley, Seth Collins, Wesley Nye

Fayette County Dean’s List:

Bloomingburg: Jacob Atwood, Tabitha Landrum | Leesburg: Kenneth Massie | New Holland: Morgan Eggleton | Washington Court House: Audrey Mead, Erica Whitt, Kalika Wilson, McKenzee Dunn, McKenzie Riley, Michael Bates, Natalee Payton, Sabra Hines, Wyatt Cory

Greene County Dean’s List:

Xenia: Dennis McCarthy

Highland County President’s List:

Greenfield: Danny Highley | Hillsboro: Austin Neville, Brittany Vice, Candice Hatton, Christian Weseloh, Kasey Hawkins, Madalyn Miller, Madison Edwards, Morgan Baker, Sara Newsome | Leesburg: Alexandra Robinett, Brock Morris, Brooke Buchanan, Brittany Chrisman, Emily Malinowski, Sarah Wuellner | Lynchburg: Amy Campbell, Caleb Tetreault, Christopher Otey, Faithe Qvick, Mason Barrett, Savannah Cochran | New Vienna: Jeffrey Mann | Mount Orab: Madison Wells | Sardinia: Amber Lytle

Highland County Dean’s List:

Greenfield: April Barber, Elizabeth Kegley, Jennifer Lowry, Kristin Wickensimer, Sydni Tite | Hillsboro: Ashley Sowards, Cameron Whittenburg, Chauncey Captain, Chelsea Traylor, Chesnie Pharo, Christopher Norman, Desiree Davis, Hannah McIntyre, Hope Wyckoff, Jacob Stanley, Jeanette Cox, Jessica Moon, Kayla Heizer, Kaylee Lunsford, Kristin Potts, McKenzie Lowell, Olivia Wilson | Leesburg: Demi Layne, Hayley Wolfe, Levi Hays, Paige Wolfe, Sarah Wilson | Lynchburg: Alec Elam, Brailey Young, Cailee Elam, Dawson Osborn, Emily Pinkerton, Jami Green, Kara Cluxton, Lindsey Mitchell, Maelynn Quigley | Mowrystown: Emma Wardlow | Mount Orab: Rebekkah Grennell | Sardinia: Christian Stubbs | Winchester: Kayla Bieler

Madison County President’s List:

Mount Sterling: Scott Jewett

Madison County Dean’s List:

South Solon: Madison Pitstick

Pickaway County President’s List:

New Holland: Hayley Lucas

Pickaway County Dean’s List:

New Holland: Odessa Compton

Pike County Dean’s List:

Latham: Kendall Coy

Ross County President’s List:

Bainbridge: Cassie Kinzer | Frankfort: Christian Rinehart | Chillicothe: Madison Davis

Ross County Dean’s List:

Bainbridge: Cassidy Adkins | South Salem: Sharon Hill

Scioto County Dean’s List:

Lucasville: Heavan Rose

Union County President’s List:

Blanchester: Lucas Thacker

Warren County President’s List:

Harveysburg: Jack Adkins | Blanchester: Matthew O’Neill

Warren County Dean’s List:

Clarksville: Abigail Zimmerman | Morrow: Michaela Duran