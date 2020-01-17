The Fairfield FFA has been very busy.

Starting in August, the newly elected officer team, President Paige Teeters, Vice President Alexis Tompkins, Secretary Kiley Lamb, Treasurer Breanna Flint, Student Adviser Allison Davis, reporter Kylie Fauber, sentinel Harley Flint, historian Brayden Zimmerman, Chaplin Reese Teeters, and executive committee members Allyce McBee, Kohler Bartley, Sophie Young, and Caden Shoemaker began planning the events and activities for the year.

In September, many members took their projects to the Highland County Fair. Allyce McBee won reserve grand champion with her meat chickens; Paige Teeters won reserve grand champion in the sheep open show and grand champion in showmanship with her sheep. Many of our other exhibitors received ribbons and awards for their projects as well.

At National Convention in October, a group of 50 students visited Becks hybrids main plant as well as a CAT manufacturing plant. Students had fun at sky zone and a hypnotist show. The group also attended many national FFA sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, other members competed in the soils judging career development event (CDE) and food science CDE. The soils team competed in the county competition and later advanced to the district competition. All members of the team worked hard.

In November, members competed in the job interview CDE, and Kylie Fauber advanced to districts in the CDE competition sophomore division.

In December, the Fairfield FFA helped with adopt a Christmas child and raised nearly $1,000, which was used to purchase groceries and gifts for three families in the Leesburg community.

Upcoming events include public speaking, livestock judging, poultry judging, and agronomy CDEs, which the chapter has had success with in the past. The officer team is working on planning the Fairfield FFA Banquet and many community outreach projects. There are many exciting things to come in 2020 for the Fairfield FFA.

Submitted by Kylie Fauber, Fairfield FFA.

The Fairfield FFA poses for a picture. Back row, from left: Austin Lovitt, Shaleigh Duncan, Hailey Shoemaker, Tucker Watson, Brayden Grooms, Jacob Morgan, Zander Parshell, Logan Rohde, Spencer Crothers. Middle row, from left: Hunter Burns, Liberty Parshell, Zoey Morris, Jami Dailey, Adam Berwanger, Gavin Cox, Owen Larrick, Ryan Donahue, Kylie Fauber. Front row, from left: Paige Teeters, Brayden Zimmerman, Breanna Flint, Reese Teeters, Alexis Tompkins, Caden Shoemaker, Kiley Lamb, Ethan Saunders, Harley Flint, Kohler Bartley, Allyce McBee. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_FHS-FFA-edit.jpg The Fairfield FFA poses for a picture. Back row, from left: Austin Lovitt, Shaleigh Duncan, Hailey Shoemaker, Tucker Watson, Brayden Grooms, Jacob Morgan, Zander Parshell, Logan Rohde, Spencer Crothers. Middle row, from left: Hunter Burns, Liberty Parshell, Zoey Morris, Jami Dailey, Adam Berwanger, Gavin Cox, Owen Larrick, Ryan Donahue, Kylie Fauber. Front row, from left: Paige Teeters, Brayden Zimmerman, Breanna Flint, Reese Teeters, Alexis Tompkins, Caden Shoemaker, Kiley Lamb, Ethan Saunders, Harley Flint, Kohler Bartley, Allyce McBee. Submitted photo