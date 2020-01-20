This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Bruno, a 2-year-old with a mixed family heritage. Bruno is a tall but skinny guy. Bruno is gentle and friendly, and he walks comfortably on a leash. To meet Bruno or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_bruno_dog-pound-edit.jpg This week's Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Bruno, a 2-year-old with a mixed family heritage. Bruno is a tall but skinny guy. Bruno is gentle and friendly, and he walks comfortably on a leash. To meet Bruno or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Courtesy photo