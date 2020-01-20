Low-cost spay, neuter

The Highland County Humane Society will offer monthly low-cost spay and neuter clinics this year, General Manager Kamela Kordik told The Times-Gazette.

Kordik said this is the first year that the Humane Society has been able to offer monthly clinics.

The procedures are performed by the Rascal Unit, which is based in Dublin, but travels the state in two mobile veterinary units to provide accessible pet health care in partnership with humane societies, pounds and shelters.

“Our community has a large population of people who are hard-working but not rich. This gives them the ability to do the right thing and get their animals spayed and neutered at an affordable cost,” Kordik said. “Spaying and neutering is so important, first of all, because it fends off many health problems. You might see cute puppies and cute kittens, but there are way, way more animals in this community than we can possibly service. Reducing the unwanted pregnancies of cats and dogs is really important for our community and for our animals.”

At the Jan. 15 clinic, 43 cats and dogs were spayed and neutered, though Kordik said there’s room for a few more animals.

“It is such a good help to our community because it gives people the opportunity to spay and neuter their cats and dogs at a discount rate,” Kordik said. “They also can get additional testing and vaccinations if they want all at a discount rate.”

Kordik said though the costs of the procedures, vaccinations and tests performed in veterinary offices ranges from vet to vet, the Rascal Unit’s rates are typically a fraction of the cost.

The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Bark of the Town, located at 121 E Main St. in Hillsboro. Check-in for dogs is between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Check-in for cats is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dogs should be leashed, but there will be cages available at the event. Cats should be transported in non-cardboard carriers.

Kordik said owners should be available by phone throughout the day as the clinic will call once their pets’ procedures are complete.

Kordik said there are also a limited number of spots for wellness appointments, which include an exam and cost $38, though there will be a wait. Additional testing and vaccinations may also be added.

”We’re not trying to compete with vets,” Kordik said. “We’re trying to just get dogs and cats spayed and neutered, but we can accommodate some people [who would like to just get their pets tested or vaccinated].”

Spaying a dog through the clinic ranges from $65 to $115, depending on the dog’s weight; neutering a dog ranges from $55 to $135. Spaying a cat is $50; neutering is $40.

Both cats and dogs must weigh at least 2 pounds in order to be spayed or neutered.

Owners must pre-register and prepay for spay and neuter procedures, though additional testing and vaccinations may be added on the day of the clinic for an additional cost, which can be paid for with cash or check. There may also be additional costs associated with spay and neuter procedures.

Owners must provide a rabies certificate to prove their pet has received its rabies vaccination on the day of the clinic. Pets older than 6 months that haven’t received their rabies vaccinations will be vaccinated. There’s an $8 charge.

Kordik stressed that people from outside Highland County are also welcome to use the clinic.

To register pets for the clinic, visit the Humane Society, located at 9331 SR 124 east of Hillsboro, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For for information, visit the event on the Highland County Humane Society’s Facebook page. For a full schedule of all the Rascal Unit’s travel clinic events throughout Ohio, go to rascalunit.com/travel-clinic.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell 937-402-2570.

The Rascal Unit team from the Highland County Humane Society’s Jan. 15 spay and neuter clinic stand in front of the mobile veterinary hospital. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_rascal-clinic-cropped-edit.jpg The Rascal Unit team from the Highland County Humane Society’s Jan. 15 spay and neuter clinic stand in front of the mobile veterinary hospital.

