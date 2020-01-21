Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Watters, 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Charles Lancaster, 30, of Hillsboro, was cited for fictitious plates.

Deborah Smith, 64, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Andrea Hall, 35, Columbus, was cited for speed.

James Furbee, 72, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Danielle Richards, 42, of Sardinia, was cited for speed.

Toy Fender, 72, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Jan. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Tate Newland, 40, of Cincinnati, was arrested on two outstanding warrants, and for assault and resisting arrest.

James Beamer, 19, of Hamilton, was arrested for phone harassment.

Jan. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kelli Braunagel, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Jan. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Day, 37, of Clarksville, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.