Skateboard rider injured

A man riding a skateboard in between traffic at a busy Hillsboro intersection was transported Tuesday to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after crashing into the side of a van.

Dalton R. Weber, 19, of Black Lick, Ohio, was riding a skateboard eastbound on Harry Sauner Road at 3:22 p.m. and was heading toward the traffic light at the intersection with North High Street when he failed to stop for the traffic control device and continued into the intersection, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The police department said Weber was riding the skateboard between vehicles on the downhill incline and that traffic was traveling northbound and southbound on North High Street when Weber entered the intersection riding the skateboard.

Weber struck the back quarter panel of a van, leaving a large dent, then landed face first on the ground where he was basically incapacitated, the police department said.

The van received minor damage.

The police department said charges are pending against Weber.

North High Street was blocked for about 20 minutes while emergency personnel attended to Weber, the police department said.

Weber was originally transported by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District to Highland District Hospital, then was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene of crash involving a man riding a skateboard Tuesday at the intersection of Harry Sauner Road and North High Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Pedestrian-accident-pic.jpg Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene of crash involving a man riding a skateboard Tuesday at the intersection of Harry Sauner Road and North High Street. McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

HPD: Man did not stop at Harry Sauner, North High intersection