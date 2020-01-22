New Martinsburg Rd. closed Thursday

Highland County ODOT crews will be performing a culvert replacement operation at the intersection of SR 28 and New Martinsburg Road on Thursday, Jan. 24 starting at 8 a.m.

Traffic on SR 28 will be maintained in one lane using flaggers. New Martinsburg Road will be closed for this work, and traffic will be routed around the closure via McConnel Road and SR 28. All roads and lanes will be open by 4 p.m.

For more information contact: Matthew McGuire at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by Matthew McGuire, Ohio Department of Transportation.