Probe of fatal shooting in Wilmington continues

WILMINGTON — The victim in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Wilmington has been identified as Layne Eugene Hall, 23, of Blanchester.

Officials said the investigation was continuing with witnesses being interviewed and leads followed.

The shooting death and probable homicide took place in the parking lot of 1112 Brownberry Drive.

Wilmington police officers were first on the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m. on a report of gunfire, according to officials.

Upon arrival they located a deceased white male who had apparently been shot. A gold 2002 Ford is listed on the incident report.

No additional details of the incident have been released.

WPD detectives and Wilmington EMS also responded, as well as Clinton County sheriff’s deputies. The WPD called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in processing the scene as detectives interviewed witnesses. Also, the county coroner’s investigator was called in.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted with scene security and with canvassing the area.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the WPD tips line at 937-382-TIPS.

This is the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_IMG_0986.jpg This is the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington. John Hamilton | AIM Media Midwest

Officials have released few details