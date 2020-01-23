Crash knocks out power

Several Hillsboro area residents were without power following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night that saw the vehicle a Peebles woman was driving go airborne and strike a utility pole, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 9:36 p.m. near the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church on SR 124, just east of the city.

Christine Porter was driving a blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze southeast on SR 124 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a driveway/embankment, went airborne and hit an AEP utility pole head-on, the state patrol said.

Porter was injured and was transported by helicopter to Kettering Medical Center in Dayton. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt and had head injuries from striking the vehicle’s windshield, but that she was expecting to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Damage to the utility pole knocked out power to residents in the area of the crash, the state patrol said.

An AEP spokesperson said about 450 customers east of Hillsboro lost power, and that power was restored to the last customers around 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

The state patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

