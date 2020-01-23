Pursuit lands two wanted on warrants in jail

A man and a woman wanted on warrants were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit that started in Hillsboro and ended on Mad River Road.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that at approximately 2:05 p.m., officers observed a male subject who was known to have a warrant out for his arrest driving a vehicle in 200 block of East Pleasant Street in the city.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the subject failed to comply with the order of the police officer and fled in the vehicle southbound on SR 247. The pursuit continued through New Market and ended on Mad River Road when the driver pulled the vehicle into the driveway of a residence in the 4000 block of Mad River Road, according to the police department.

One male and one female exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but were both quickly apprehended by officers, the police department said.

The driver was identified as Jacob Cooper, 24, of Piketon, who had an outstanding warrant. In addition to the warrant, Cooper is being charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree.

The passenger was identified as Anna Marie Debo, 18, of Hillsboro, who also had an outstanding warrant.

Both subjects were transported to the Highland County Justice Center and were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

