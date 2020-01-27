Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Jan. 20-26, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 231 911 calls, answered 110 requests for service, dispatched 127 fire and EMS runs, took 27 offense reports and investigated four traffic crashes.

On Jan. 21 at 12:57 a.m. a Rocky Fork Lake resident called the sheriff’s office to report hearing several gun shots in the area of Park Lane. A deputy patrolled the area, but nothing out of the ordinary was located. No other calls were received.

A citizen called the sheriff’s office at 2:47 p.m. on Jan. 23 to report the theft of several items from his storage units on North Shore Drive. A deputy was dispatched to the caller’s location to take an offense report and collect evidence. The incident remains under investigation.

At 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 25 a Madison Township resident called the sheriff’s office to report finding a plastic bag containing an unknown white powdery substance in his mail box. A deputy responded to the scene to collect the material. Further investigation, including chemical analysis of the substance, is still pending.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an active fight between three males outside a residence in the 6000 block of McCoppin Mill Road. Deputies responded to the scene and were able to control the fracas. A disagreement over child custody was attributed as the reason for the fight. None of the parties involved wished for any charges to be filed and all separated peacefully.