Found guilty in fatal crash

WILMINGTON — A Hillsboro man found at fault for a fatal head-on crash has been found guilty.

Joshua McKinley, 28, was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in Clinton County Municipal Court on Friday. McKinley entered a no contest plea to Judge Mike Daugherty after originally pleading not guilty last January.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the preliminary investigation revealed that Richard Steiner, 69, of Sabina, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup northbound on SR 72. The driver of the other vehicle, McKinley, was driving a 2016 Kia Sportage southbound on SR 72 when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Steiner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

McKinley was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Two juvenile occupants also inside the Kia Sportage were relayed to area hospitals for evaluations.

McKinley will be sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court at 3 p.m. on March 10.

Other area residents who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 in Clinton County Municipal Court include:

• Sue Koors, 37, of Lynchburg, OVI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 21, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 5, 2020. No driving privileges will be granted if Koors’ operator’s license is also suspended for other reasons. Additional charges of drug possession — class 3/4/5 drugs, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Anthony Camp, 57, of New Vienna, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Camp must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A pair of brass knuckles were forfeited by law to the state for disposition. The offense was amended from a carrying a concealed weapon charge.

• Nathaniel Chamblin, 25, of New Vienna, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Chamblin must have no contact with the incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Patrick Ryan, 18, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

Hillsboro man will be sentenced in March