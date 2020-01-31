February a busy month at Hillsboro library

February is shaping up to be a busy month at the Hillsboro library with three special events on the roster: the annual Black History Month program, the library’s seventh murder mystery party, and a Valentine’s Day-themed Family Feud.

The Black History Month program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-4 p.m. This year’s honoree is Art Brooks. Ronald C. Todd II will be the guest speaker. Musical selections will be provided by Randy Zimmerman and Linda Griffin. The event will include light refreshments.

Then on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6-8 p.m., the library will continue the tradition of a February murder mystery party.

“We started holding these this time of year as a sort of funny contrast to Valentine’s Day,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “If you’re not into mushy romance, why not try solving a ‘murder?’”

The upcoming party’s theme is camping. Preregistration for this event is required. Patrons must be 18 or older to participate. Spots are limited.

“When you sign up, you will be given a character for the evening,” explained Davidson. “It’s always a ton of fun to see everyone get into their parts.”

The month will wrap up with a Family Feud game on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

“Family Feuds we’ve held in the past have been popular,” Davidson said. “We’re giving this one a fun twist, making all of the topics Valentine’s-themed.”

This bracket-style game has spots available for four families. Sign-up at the front desk.

In addition, the library will also have a scavenger hunt during Valentine’s week. Patrons who complete it will receive a goodie bag.

There will also be a scavenger hunt in the children’s department, as well as a Guess the Character game. Also, this month’s evening story hour, on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. will have a Valentine’s theme.

In addition to these activities, the library has a variety of recurring clubs. For more information on these or other programs, visit the library’s website at www.highlandco.org, call 937-393-3114, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.