Marshall Mini Mart robbed

The Marshall Mini Mart was broken into early Friday morning, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Barrera told The Times-Gazette that the sheriff’s office received a call about the break-in at approximately 4:36 a.m.

Officers arrived to find that an entire cash register had been stolen.

“An undetermined amount of cash was taken,” Barrera said Friday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

The sheriff said no additional information was available about the incident at press time.

