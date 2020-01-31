Fighting “the grip” and a severe 1784 winter

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1891, the Hillsborough Weekly Gazette reported on a meeting of the county commissioners and trustees of different Highland County townships to discuss what to do with the deteriorating roads throughout the county. The paper suggested that Hillsboro Village Council attend as well, “so the county seat might be benefitted just a little bit.”

The Ohio & Northwestern Railroad announced their New Short Line for quicker travel to Cincinnati to the west and Portsmouth to the east. The ticket depot was on West Street near Catherine Street.

In news from New Lexington (current day Highland), the grocery store was again changing hands, as West & Co. sold its entire stock to Mr. Redkey of Redkey, Ind., who would be taking charge about the first of the month.

The Greystone Club met at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. C.S. Bell, the occasion being a regular monthly meeting with a large number of eligible single gentlemen in attendance. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a paper by Dr. H.M. Brown on hypnotism, telepathy and dreams.

Dr. S.T. Boggess had opened a dentist’s office in Greenfield, and advertised that he had extracted over 30,000 teeth from nearly 6,000 patients, virtually pain free.

The latest commodity prices had been released, with wheat paying 90 cents a bushel, corn at 55 cents a bushel, butter paying 12.5 cents a pound, live chickens were 5 cents a pound and old roosters were 2 cents a pound.

The paper reported in a side bar that the winter of 1784 was severe, with snow falling from Oct. 7 almost uninterrupted through April 2 of the following year, nearly 180 straight days. A strong killing frost prevailed through the same time period, the paper said.

This week in 1916, The Hillsboro Gazette reported that H.R. Franzen “blew into Hillsboro” as the new manager of the Highland County Butter Co., and then “jumped the tracks” about three weeks later after stealing several hundred dollars of the company’s money. The Gazette stated he hadn’t been seen since.

For $1.55 for one year, avid readers could enjoy five “high class selected reading matter,” which included the Hillsboro Gazette and Cincinnati Enquirer newspapers, plus The Housewife, Farm and Fireside and Woman’s World, which were all monthly magazines.

From Harwood came news that Leslie Brown took a fall in his cellar and was confined to his home for a few days; J.H. Duvall and his son James, F.O. Pulse and wife and Mrs. Thomas Warman and her daughter Madge, were all recovering from the grip.

An advertisement for Laxacold was guaranteed to “knock down the grip nine out of ten times.” Miller’s Drug Store advised that there was no better time to stop in a buy a box, 35 tablets for a quarter, at its location on North High Street in Hillsboro.

Trains were departing more frequently from Hillsboro, thanks to the Baltimore & Ohio’s improved southwestern railroad schedule. Trains were leaving Hillsboro daily, except Sunday, at 7:55 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. The Sunday schedule had departures at 8:20 a.m. and 6:25 p.m.

This week in 1955, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the overnight temperature was “Zero-oh-oh-oh,” with a new record low being set, according to official weather observer Frank Brouse. He reported the lowest temperature the previous winter was minus 2, set on Jan. 13, 1954.

A Highland County man was coming home from the Korean War two years after it ended. Services were scheduled for Pfc. David England Jr., who was reported to be one of the first Highland County men killed in the conflict. The paper reported he was killed in action Nov. 29, 1950 on the front lines near Pyongyang, North Korea.

The city of Hillsboro ended 1954 in the black, with a total balance of $100,181.92 in the city coffers. Parking meter revenue was used to bring the general revenue fund back to the necessary figure.

For two big days starting Sunday, a movie that cost $6 million and took two and a half years to make was coming to The Colony Theatre. Tickets were on sale for “A Star is Born” starring Judy Garland and James Mason.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Saturday special at Magee’s Bakery was genuine home-style caramel cake with an old-fashioned homemade icing.

Specials at the new G.C. Murphy’s uptown Hillsboro store included values on table lamps for $4.77, polo shirts for 44 cents and ladies seamless nylon hose for 69 cents a pair.

It was dime time at the Hillsboro Kroger on Muntz Street, where cans of green beans, sauerkraut, beets, potatoes, pork and beans were 10 cents along with packages of Jiffy pie crust and Jiffy cake mix.

Highland County Probate Court reported that 186 marriage licenses were issued in 1954, 12 less than the previous year. June was reported to be the busiest month of matrimony, with the slowest month being September.

This week in 1996, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Heather Baird of McClain High School won the Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship for 1995. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Baird of Greenfield.

In sports, Lynchburg-Clay’s Derek Moberly scored a career-high 36 points in the Mustangs’ 82-65 victory over Whiteoak. He also collected three assists and six steals. Meanwhile, Hillsboro stormed to its ninth straight victory in a 76-64 win over Clermont Northeastern.

Phil McCoppin bowled a perfect 300-game at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington. The paper reported the Hillsboro man was normally a 190 average bowler, but rolled the perfect game in the middle of a three-game set.

The Cabin Fever sale was in full swing at Jerry Haag Motors, with a 1989 Ford Escort GT sale priced at $2,888, an ’85 Ford Crown Victoria on the lot for $1,333 and a 1986 Pontiac Sunbird for $888.

Lynchburg’s historic covered bridge got a new roof during ongoing preservation efforts by local residents. Built in 1870, it is the only covered bridge in Ohio that connects two counties — Highland and Clinton.

Award-winning author Allen Eckert autographed copies of his latest book “The Dark and Bloody River” for visitors at the Highland County District Library. He was widely known for his previous works “The Frontiersman” and “Tecumseh!”

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-3.jpg

A look back at news items through the years